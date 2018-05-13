Bomb attacks hit three churches in Indonesia

Three attacks, including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer, targeted three churches in Indonesia’s second largest city of Surabaya on Sunday.

At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded, police and media reported.

The first attack at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic church killed two people, including the suspected bomber, and wounded 11, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told TVOne network.

It was followed by a second explosion in a different church that killed another person. Two were rushed to hospital.