Britons ‘relieved’ after kidnap ordeal ends in DR Congo

Two Britons freed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after being kidnapped during a visit to a national park have said they are “very relieved” that their ordeal is over.

The pair – named as Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty – were rescued on Sunday after being snatched in Virunga National Park on Friday.

In a statement issued on their behalf, they said: “We are very relieved that there has been a positive outcome to the kidnapping and are very grateful for the excellent support we have received. We do not plan to comment further.”

A female park ranger, 25-year-old Rachel Makisa Baraka, who was travelling with the pair was killed and their driver injured during the abduction.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce that two British nationals who were held hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been released.

“I pay tribute to the DRC authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their tireless help during this terrible case.

“My thoughts are now with the family of Virunga Park ranger Rachel Makisa Baraka who was killed during the kidnapping, and with the injured driver and the released British nationals as they recover from this traumatic incident.”