Kidnapped Britons released in Democratic Republic of Congo

Two Britons who were taken hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been set free, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said.

They were kidnapped while visiting the Virunga National Park, a renowned gorilla sanctuary in the east of the African country, on Friday.

Ranger Rachel Masika Baraka, aged 25, was killed during the kidnapping and a male member of staff from the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (CINC) was injured.

Mr Johnson said: “I am delighted that two British nationals who were held hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been released.

"I pay tribute to the DRC authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their tireless help during this terrible case.

"My thoughts are now with the family of Virunga Park ranger Rachel Makissa Baraka who was killed during the kidnapping, and with the injured driver and the released British nationals as they recover from this traumatic incident.”

The pair, whose release was arranged by guards at Virunga National Park, are uninjured and no ransom was paid, ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray said.