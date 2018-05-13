Fine start to the week with warm sunshine over the next few days

Tonight there'll be clearing skies across Britain, leading to a rather chilly night. Rurally there'll be a few pockets of frost, although these will thaw away very quickly tomorrow morning.

Monday will start on a chilly but sunny note. There'll be lots of sunshine and it won't take long before temperatures recover. In the afternoon along eastern and western coasts some cloud will build up, but you won't have to go too far inland to pick up unbroken sunshine and temperatures into the low twenties in the south.

The rest of the week will remain largely fine, although from Wednesday onwards temperatures will cool back down into the mid teens.