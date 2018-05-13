Horse power leads to late-night delays on M11 in Essex

Drivers were left stranded on a motorway for several hours – after 12 horses escaped onto the carriageway.

Police were forced to close the M11 near Harlow, Essex, on Saturday night as officers worked to round up the animals.

The incident quickly circulated on social media, with many branding it “#M11horsegate”.

Media personality Jodie Marsh tweeted that she had been stuck on the motorway for more than two hours, saying: “Just got home after being stuck for over 2 hours on the #M11 because 12 horses were loose on the motorway. It wasn’t too bad actually; we had quite a laugh in the car & we’re assured the horses are safe.”