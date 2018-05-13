Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Dame Tessa Jowell’s career in politics

Tessa Jowell has died following her battle with cancer, her family said (Chris Ison/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Dame Tessa Jowell, one of the key figures in ensuring the success of London 2012, has died peacefully at her home in Warwickshire.

A popular figure in Parliament, Dame Tessa played a major role in securing the 2012 Olympics for London when she served as culture secretary.

She also championed the SureStart initiative, which aimed to give children the best possible start in life through improvements and better access to child care, early education, health and family support.

The late Labour peer was diagnosed with the cancer in May last year and later became the first patient to donate her medical data to a global database.

Dame Tessa became a tireless campaigner to help people with brain tumours "live better lives for longer".

She moved fellow peers to tears in recent months as she used the House of Lords as a platform to discuss her condition and call for patients to have better access to experimental treatment.

The Labour peer in 1978 with then-chancellor of the exchequer, Denis Healey. Credit: PA
Presenting evidence on public health to the select committee at the House of Commons in 1997. Credit: PA
As Health Minister, Tessa Jowell visited the breakfast club at Whitefield School in Cricklewood in 1998. Credit: PA
As culture secretary with then-London Mayor Ken Livingstone as Britain launched its bid to bring the 2012 Olympic Games to London. Credit: PA
Mayor Ken Livingstone, Tessa Jowell and Sebastian Coe read their speeches as London 2012 unveil their plans for the Olympic and Paralympic games. Credit: Edmond Terakopian/PA
With Spurs defender Ledley King, Sebastian Coe and CEO of the Premier League Richard Scudamore during the Premier League announcement of their support for the London 2012 Olympic bid. Credit: Sean Dempsey/PA
With the Queen at the opening of the Diana, Princess of Wales memorial fountain. Credit: PA
With Tony and Cherie Blair on an opentop bus tour through Brighton in 2001. Credit: Toby Melville/PA
With then-prime minister Gordon Brown and to greet the Great Britain team from the Olympic Games in Beijing. Credit: David Davies/PA
Sitting with to former prime minister Tony Blair during the evening swimming session at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park, London, on the seventh day of the London 2012 Olympics. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA
At the Olympic Park in Stratford, London. Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA
With then-prime minister David Cameron trying to recreate the famous Beatles album cover on a visit to Abbey Road studios. Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard
Holding her Dame Commander insignia, after it was presented to her by the Prince of Wales in 2013. Credit: John Stillwell/PA
Giving in moving speech in the House of Lords a month before her death. Credit: PA