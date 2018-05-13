In Pictures: Dame Tessa Jowell’s career in politics

Dame Tessa Jowell, one of the key figures in ensuring the success of London 2012, has died peacefully at her home in Warwickshire.

A popular figure in Parliament, Dame Tessa played a major role in securing the 2012 Olympics for London when she served as culture secretary.

She also championed the SureStart initiative, which aimed to give children the best possible start in life through improvements and better access to child care, early education, health and family support.

The late Labour peer was diagnosed with the cancer in May last year and later became the first patient to donate her medical data to a global database.

Dame Tessa became a tireless campaigner to help people with brain tumours "live better lives for longer".

She moved fellow peers to tears in recent months as she used the House of Lords as a platform to discuss her condition and call for patients to have better access to experimental treatment.