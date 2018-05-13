Advertisement ITV Report 13 May 2018 at 12:06am In Pictures: Queen wraps up warm to enjoy a day at Royal Windsor Horse Show Queen Elizabeth II during day four of the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images The Queen enjoyed a day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she chatted to competitors and presented prizes to some of the winners. Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: The Queen presents the award to the best turned out trooper of the Household Cavalry (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: RThe Queen is a keen supporter of the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: n wrapped up warm in a headscarf (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: Royal Windsor Horse Show Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: The Queen with her trusty hand bag (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: The Queen's granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, chatted to visitors (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: Germany’s Daniel Deusser riding Equita Van T Zorgvliet on his way to winning the Kingdom of Bahrain Stakes (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: rs from Azerbaijan performed during day four of the show (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: A competitor takes in the water obstacle (Steve Parsons/PA) Last updated Sun 13 May 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit