Largely dry afternoon with best of the sunshine in the west.

The rest of today will remain mostly dry with eastern areas hanging onto cloudier skies for much of the day. Central and western areas will see brighter conditions and some decent spells of warm sunshine.

Tonight there'll be clearing skies across Britain, leading to a rather chilly night. Rurally there'll be a few pockets of frost, although these will thaw away very quickly tomorrow morning.

Monday will start on a chilly but sunny note. There'll be lots of sunshine and it won't take long before temperatures recover. In the afternoon along eastern and western coasts some cloud will build up, but you won't have to go too far inland to pick up unbroken sunshine and temperatures into the low twenties in the south.