Man and seven-year-old boy killed after light aircraft crashes

A man and a young boy have been killed after a plane crashed in Ireland minutes after 16 parachutists jumped from the aircraft.

The pilot, believed to be from the UK, and a seven-year-old local boy were on board when the plane went down in bog land in Co Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies were recovered from the wreckage on Sunday night and taken for post-mortem examinations to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The aircraft had taken off from Clonbullogue airfield at around 2.25pm. The crash happened a few kilometres away in bog land near Edenderry.

The Clonbullogue facility is popular with skydivers.