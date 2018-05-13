MI5 chief says Salisbury nerve agent attack deliberate and targeted

The Salisbury nerve agent attack was a “deliberate and targeted” act, the head of MI5 will declare on Monday. In his first public comments since the poisoning in March, Andrew Parker will accuse the Kremlin of “flagrant breaches of international rules” and warn that the Russian government is pursuing an agenda through “aggressive and pernicious actions” by its military and intelligence services. The director general of the Security Service will also highlight the persistent danger from terrorism, revealing that 12 plots have been foiled by UK authorities in just over a year.

Director general of MI5 Andrew Parker Credit: Director general of MI5 Andrew Parker (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Giving the first public speech outside the UK by a serving head of MI5, Mr Parker will join the international chorus of condemnation levelled at Moscow in the wake of Salisbury. He will describe the attempted assassination of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, which saw the first use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War, as a “deliberate and targeted malign activity” which risks Russia becoming a “more isolated pariah”. He will also condemn the unprecedented level of disinformation following the attack and set out the need “to shine a light through the fog of lies, half-truths and obfuscation that pours out of their propaganda machine”. The attack on former double agent Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, sparked a massive chemical alert. A huge investigation to identify the would-be assassin or assassins is ongoing.

Screens erected outside the London Road cemetery in Salisbury where Sergei Skripal’s wife and son were laid to rest Credit: Screens erected outside the London Road cemetery in Salisbury where Sergei Skripal’s wife and son were laid to rest (PA)

The British Government has pointed the finger at Russia, but Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility. Mr Skripal remains in hospital, while his daughter was released to a secure location last month. Addressing an audience of security chiefs in Berlin, Mr Parker will praise the international response to Salisbury, in which 28 European countries agreed to support the UK in expelling scores of Russian diplomats.

Police cordons at the Maltings shopping centre, Salisbury as preparations began to rid nine hot spots of toxic after-effects Credit: Police cordons at the Maltings shopping centre, Salisbury as preparations began to rid nine hot spots of toxic after-effects (Andrew Matthews/PA)