Sarah Mullally installed as Bishop of London at St Paul’s Cathedral

Dame Sarah Mullally has been installed as the 133rd Bishop of London at St Paul’s Cathedral – becoming one of the most senior figures in the Church of England and the first woman to hold the post.

The former nurse was invested on International Nurses Day – Florence Nightingale’s birthday – echoing the new bishop’s former career as a nurse.

Bishop Mullally performed the tradition of knocking three times on the Cathedral’s Great West door with her pastoral staff, a spokesman for the Diocese of London said.