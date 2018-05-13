'Publicity shy' chemicals entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe named Britain's richest person in Sunday Times Rich List

A "publicity shy" chemicals entrepreneur is now the richest person in Britain after his wealth leapt £15.3 billion in a single year.

Jim Ratcliffe, 65, chief executive of Ineos, topped the Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of £21.05 billion, leapfrogging his way from 18th place year.

Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green's fortune took a tumble, dropping by £787 million to £2 billion, while celebrity chef Jamie Oliver exited the list completely following a rocky year for his restaurant empire.

The top 20 on the list are worth a combined £218.6 billion - increasing their cumulative wealth by £33.5 billion in the past year. Of the 1,000 people on the list, 145 are billionaires and 141 are women.

Mr Ratcliffe, whose firm is currently locked in a legal battle with the Scottish government over its moratorium on fracking, emerged in pole position after additional details led to a "substantial revaluation" of his assets.