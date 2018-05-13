Theresa May holds telephone talks with Iranian president

Prime Minister Theresa May has used telephone talks with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani to call for British prisoners held in the country to be released on humanitarian grounds.

Mrs May also used the dialogue to restate Britain’s commitment to upholding the Iran nuclear deal, but condemned Tehran’s missile attacks against Israeli forces.

The PM brought up the issue of British dual nationals being held on charges in Iran, like imprisoned mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister raised the issue of consular cases relating to dual nationals currently held on charges in Iran and called for further progress to be made so individuals could be released on humanitarian grounds.”