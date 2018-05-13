What the papers say – May 13

A variety of stories top the headlines on Sunday – from the latest on Brexit to the annual UK rich list. The Sunday Telegraph reports that at least a dozen members of Theresa May’s Cabinet are preparing to block her plans for a new customs partnership with the EU. The paper says the news comes after the Home Secretary and the Defence Secretary became the first Remain voters to switch sides to join Brexiteer opposition to the plans.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent claims the EU plans to push for an optional six-month extension to the Brexit transition period to be built in to the UK’s withdrawal agreement.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Brexit also leads the Observer, which reports that student organisations representing almost a million UK university students are joining forces to demand a referendum on any final deal. Student unions are writing to MPs calling on them to back a “people’s vote”, the paper adds.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sunday Times Rich List leads this Sunday’s paper, which reveals 94% of Britain’s most wealthy built their own fortunes. This differs from when the list was first published 30 years ago, the paper says, when the surest way to a fortune was to be a landowner.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror leads on claims that crystal meth was found in the toilets at the Home Office headquarters.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Sun reports on the death of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who died in prison aged 72. He had served 34 years of a life sentence for killing as many as 15 young men at his north London home.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Express leads on a story about robots being introduced into care homes to help look after residents and prevent loneliness, while the Daily Star claims Ant McPartlin’s estranged wife Lisa Armstrong wants to save their 12-year marriage.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Mail on Sunday claims a series of paparazzi shots of Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle were “staged”.