Who won at the Bafta TV Awards 2018?

Host Sue Perkins tickles the crowd during a tense BAFTA Awards night. Credit: BBC

The writer of BBC series Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, said he was "shocked" after the programme won the Bafta TV Award for Best Drama Series. The crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham fended off competition from Netflix's The Crown and fellow BBC series Line Of Duty. Speaking after receiving the prize from Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh, Knight said he hoped the show would return for a further three series and even a film.

Peaky Blinders' creator's reaction as the show is named Best Drama. Credit: BBC

Knight said: "Our ambition is to make a story of a family between the two World Wars. I've always wanted to end with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. "We're getting approached to do all kinds of things - the ballet, the musical and the movie would be great. "I wouldn't want to do it at the very end but maybe in between two of the series."

Murder In Successville won the Bafta for comedy entertainment programme. Credit: BAFTA

Murder In Successville won the Bafta for comedy entertainment programme. Collecting the gong, star Tom Davis said: "Nice one, quite touched. "I had better not break it, it's been three years making this show and it's a show we all love." Speaking after the BBC Three show won, Davis added that Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing's appearance on the show was the moment he realised the programme was a hit. "When you're doing something that has never been done before and you're wondering 'is this going to work or am I just crazy?', Jamie was the eureka moment. "The nice thing is everyone has a favourite," he said.

The Handmaid's Tale has won the international Bafta. Credit: Hulu

Other winners included: Leading Actress Molly Windsor Leading Actor Sean Bean - Broken Supporting actress Vanessa Kirby - The Crown Supporting Actor Brian F O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue Male performance in a comedy programme Toby Jones - Detectorists Female performance in a comedy programme Daisy May Cooper - This Country Soap and continuing drama Casualty Scripted comedy This Country Feature Cruising with Jane McDonald International The Handmaids Tales

The Girls, the drama about the Rochdale child sex abuse scandal, has won the Bafta for best mini-series. Credit: BAFTA

The Girls, the drama about the Rochdale child sex abuse scandal, has won the Bafta for best mini-series. Writer Nicole Taylor dedicated the prize to health worker Sara Rowbotham and former detective Maggie Oliver, who helped blow the whistle on the issue. Taylor, wearing a Time's Up pin, said: "To Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver and the real three girls and their families, if people came to this programme it's because of you, you stood up in court, you went to the police." She added: "To all the Maggies and Saras who lost your careers and nearly lost your minds trying to get your voices heard, thank you, this is for you."

Caroline Flack with the award and Love Island participants Chris Hughes and Marcel Somerville in the press room at the BAFTA TV Awards. Credit: PA

Best Reality and Constructed Factual Love Island Sport The Grand National Factual series BBC One's Ambulance Specialist Factual category Basquiat: Rage To Riches Single Drama Murdered For Being Different Best Single Documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad Live event BBC for World War One Remembered: Passchendaele. Short form programme Morgana Robinson's Summer

Writer Sharon Horgan said she wanted to showcase female directors in Morgana Robinson's Summer. Credit: PA