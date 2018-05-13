Advertisement

Who won at the Bafta TV Awards 2018?

Host Sue Perkins tickles the crowd during a tense BAFTA Awards night. Credit: BBC

The writer of BBC series Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, said he was "shocked" after the programme won the Bafta TV Award for Best Drama Series.

The crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham fended off competition from Netflix's The Crown and fellow BBC series Line Of Duty.

Speaking after receiving the prize from Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh, Knight said he hoped the show would return for a further three series and even a film.

Peaky Blinders' creator's reaction as the show is named Best Drama. Credit: BBC

Knight said: "Our ambition is to make a story of a family between the two World Wars. I've always wanted to end with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939.

"We're getting approached to do all kinds of things - the ballet, the musical and the movie would be great.

"I wouldn't want to do it at the very end but maybe in between two of the series."

Murder In Successville won the Bafta for comedy entertainment programme. Credit: BAFTA

Murder In Successville won the Bafta for comedy entertainment programme.

Collecting the gong, star Tom Davis said: "Nice one, quite touched.

"I had better not break it, it's been three years making this show and it's a show we all love."

Speaking after the BBC Three show won, Davis added that Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing's appearance on the show was the moment he realised the programme was a hit.

"When you're doing something that has never been done before and you're wondering 'is this going to work or am I just crazy?', Jamie was the eureka moment.

"The nice thing is everyone has a favourite," he said.

The Handmaid's Tale has won the international Bafta. Credit: Hulu

Other winners included:

Leading Actress

Molly Windsor

Leading Actor

Sean Bean - Broken

Supporting actress

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Supporting Actor

Brian F O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Male performance in a comedy programme

Toby Jones - Detectorists

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper - This Country

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

Scripted comedy

This Country

Feature

Cruising with Jane McDonald

International

The Handmaids Tales

The Girls, the drama about the Rochdale child sex abuse scandal, has won the Bafta for best mini-series. Credit: BAFTA

The Girls, the drama about the Rochdale child sex abuse scandal, has won the Bafta for best mini-series.

Writer Nicole Taylor dedicated the prize to health worker Sara Rowbotham and former detective Maggie Oliver, who helped blow the whistle on the issue.

Taylor, wearing a Time's Up pin, said: "To Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver and the real three girls and their families, if people came to this programme it's because of you, you stood up in court, you went to the police."

She added: "To all the Maggies and Saras who lost your careers and nearly lost your minds trying to get your voices heard, thank you, this is for you."

Caroline Flack with the award and Love Island participants Chris Hughes and Marcel Somerville in the press room at the BAFTA TV Awards. Credit: PA

Best Reality and Constructed Factual

Love Island

Sport

The Grand National

Factual series

BBC One's Ambulance

Specialist Factual category

Basquiat: Rage To Riches

Single Drama

Murdered For Being Different

Best Single Documentary

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Live event

BBC for World War One Remembered: Passchendaele.

Short form programme

Morgana Robinson's Summer

Writer Sharon Horgan said she wanted to showcase female directors in Morgana Robinson's Summer. Credit: PA

Entertainment Programme

Britain's Got Talent

Must-see moment

Blue Planet II

Entertainment performance

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Best News Coverage

The Rohingya Crisis - Sky News

Best Current Affairs

Panorama Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets