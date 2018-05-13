- ITV Report
-
Who won at the Bafta TV Awards 2018?
The writer of BBC series Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, said he was "shocked" after the programme won the Bafta TV Award for Best Drama Series.
The crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham fended off competition from Netflix's The Crown and fellow BBC series Line Of Duty.
Speaking after receiving the prize from Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh, Knight said he hoped the show would return for a further three series and even a film.
Knight said: "Our ambition is to make a story of a family between the two World Wars. I've always wanted to end with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939.
"We're getting approached to do all kinds of things - the ballet, the musical and the movie would be great.
"I wouldn't want to do it at the very end but maybe in between two of the series."
Murder In Successville won the Bafta for comedy entertainment programme.
Collecting the gong, star Tom Davis said: "Nice one, quite touched.
"I had better not break it, it's been three years making this show and it's a show we all love."
Speaking after the BBC Three show won, Davis added that Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing's appearance on the show was the moment he realised the programme was a hit.
"When you're doing something that has never been done before and you're wondering 'is this going to work or am I just crazy?', Jamie was the eureka moment.
"The nice thing is everyone has a favourite," he said.
Other winners included:
Leading Actress
Molly Windsor
Leading Actor
Sean Bean - Broken
Supporting actress
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Supporting Actor
Brian F O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue
Male performance in a comedy programme
Toby Jones - Detectorists
Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper - This Country
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty
Scripted comedy
This Country
Feature
Cruising with Jane McDonald
International
The Handmaids Tales
The Girls, the drama about the Rochdale child sex abuse scandal, has won the Bafta for best mini-series.
Writer Nicole Taylor dedicated the prize to health worker Sara Rowbotham and former detective Maggie Oliver, who helped blow the whistle on the issue.
Taylor, wearing a Time's Up pin, said: "To Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver and the real three girls and their families, if people came to this programme it's because of you, you stood up in court, you went to the police."
She added: "To all the Maggies and Saras who lost your careers and nearly lost your minds trying to get your voices heard, thank you, this is for you."
Best Reality and Constructed Factual
Love Island
Sport
The Grand National
Factual series
BBC One's Ambulance
Specialist Factual category
Basquiat: Rage To Riches
Single Drama
Murdered For Being Different
Best Single Documentary
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Live event
BBC for World War One Remembered: Passchendaele.
Short form programme
Morgana Robinson's Summer
Entertainment Programme
Britain's Got Talent
Must-see moment
Blue Planet II
Entertainment performance
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Best News Coverage
The Rohingya Crisis - Sky News
Best Current Affairs
Panorama Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets