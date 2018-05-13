Windsor and Eton businesses brace for royal rush

A veteran antiques dealer trading in the shadow of Windsor Castle has invited Meghan Markle to browse his wares before he retires.

Bruce Sutton, who is closing up shop after more than three decades running Berkshire Antiques on Thames Street, said the former actress may find a hidden gem.

The 68-year-old said: “She probably gets her jewellery on Bond Street or something, but I’ll be open on the day if she wants to pop in.

“You never know, she may just find a bargain.”

Mr Sutton is one of many in Windsor and Eton set to open their businesses’ doors to the tens of thousands flocking to the towns for the royal wedding.

Emma Brett, a manager at Gilbey’s restaurant and hotel on Eton High Street for 17 years, said: “I have seen every road being tarmacked, every tree being pruned and every lamppost being painted. Windsor is going to look amazing.”

The 46-year-old, whose mother was the first waitress at the restaurant in the 1970s, added: “The first call I got was from an Australian News channel looking for rooms for 100 guests.”

Owner Lin Gilbey added: “The boys (Harry and William) came while they were at Eton, and we do such a lot with the college.

“We’ve been here I think 42 years and certainly we’re the oldest independent restaurant. These walls have seen a lot, but we’re very discreet.

“Windsor has always done its royal duty – don’t worry, we’re well practised.”