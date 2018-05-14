£1.4bn spent on temporary nursing staff last year due to shortages – report

NHS trusts in England spent more than £1.4 billion last year on temporary nursing staff due to shortages, a study has found.

The bill was enough to pay the salaries of an estimated 66,000 newly qualified nurses, and more than fill the 38,000 existing vacancies in nursing jobs, a report by The Open University claims.

Temporary agency and bank nurses were brought in to plug the gaps in staffing for a total of 79 million hours last year – and were paid 61% above the hourly rate of a newly qualified nurse.

Estimates suggest if current vacancies were filled permanently, the NHS could save as much as £560 million a year.

The figures were released under the Freedom of Information Act – with only 146 of the 241 hospital trusts providing data, meaning the total bill spent on temporary nurses could be much higher.