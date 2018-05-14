Avengers: Infinity War smashes superhero box office record

Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War has become the UK’s biggest superhero film of all time after smashing a box office record.

The movie has taken £60 million in its first three weekends – eclipsing the previous record set by The Dark Knight Rises, which made a total of £56.3 million at the box office.

It also beat the £51.9 million taken in 2012 by Marvel Avengers Assemble to become the most successful Marvel movie ever in the UK.

Fellow Marvel adventure Black Panther is also continuing to pull in audiences 12 weeks after its release.