Encryption services make catching dangerous criminals harder, report warns

Encrypted communication services are eroding the ability of law enforcement to detect dangerous offenders, an official report has warned. The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that its officers observe the use of encryption in criminal contacts across all threat areas it tackles. Publishing its strategic assessment of serious and organised crime for 2018, the NCA highlighted the impact of technological developments on authorities’ ability to collect evidence and intelligence.

Since 2010, communication providers have moved towards offering encrypted services “by default”, the report noted. The majority of internet traffic is encrypted while publicly-available mobile apps offer end-to-end encryption as standard – meaning messages are encoded so that only the sending and receiving devices can read them. The NCA’s assessment acknowledged that encryption provides important benefits to the public and economy, enabling digital commerce, ensuring security on the web and increasing privacy. “However, such technology has become an enabler to criminality, presenting serious challenges for law enforcement,” it warned. “While encrypted communications platforms are legitimate products welcomed by consumers and privacy advocates, they will increasingly erode law enforcement’s capability to detect and deter criminal activity.” The issue was also flagged up by the agency’s director general, Lynne Owens. She said: “This year’s assessment shows that organised crime groups are exploiting digital technology, for instance using encryption to communicate, and dark web market places to aid their activities.”

