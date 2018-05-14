Extra brain cancer research funding following death of Dame Tessa Jowell

A boost for brain cancer research has been announced following the death of Dame Tessa Jowell. The Government investment comes after the late Labour Cabinet minister, who died on Saturday, campaigned for more resources to help combat the disease. The move sees a Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Research Mission doubled in funding to £40 million over the next five years. And a national roll-out of a key diagnosis test – gold standard dye – will take place as currently only half of brain cancer centres in England use the technique.

Dame Tessa Jowell speaking in the House of Lords in London, after she was diagnosed last May with a high-grade brain tumour (PA) Credit: Dame Tessa Jowell speaking in the House of Lords in London, after she was diagnosed last May with a high-grade brain tumour (PA)

The UK will also host an annual Tessa Jowell global symposium aimed at bringing together the best clinical, scientific and academic minds on brain cancer. Dame Tessa made the requests for action to Prime Minister Theresa May and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt at a meeting in Downing Street in February. Mrs May said: “Baroness Tessa Jowell faced her illness with dignity and courage – and it was a privilege to host her in Downing Street recently to discuss what more we can do to tackle brain cancer. “We send our sincere condolences to her family – and I hope that the actions we are taking now and in the future to improve care and research for those confronting a terrible disease will form part of the lasting legacy of an inspirational woman.”

