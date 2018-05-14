Frightened Rabbit tweet mental health message after singer Scott Hutchison death

Members of the band Frightened Rabbit have tweeted in support of Mental Health Awareness Week, days after the death of lead singer Scott Hutchison. Mr Hutchison’s body was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry at 8.30pm on Thursday, the day after he was last seen. His family has spoken about his fight with depression and how he had helped others by speaking about his condition. Frightened Rabbit tweeted on Monday for the first time since they paid tribute to the singer in a post on Friday.

The message has been liked more than 3000 times. This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 14-20, is focusing on the theme of stress. Campaigners said research has shown that two-thirds of us experience a mental health problem in our lifetimes, with stress being a key factor. A survey commissioned by the Mental Health Foundation found almost three-quarters (74%) of adults have felt overwhelmed or unable to cope due to stress in the last year. The research also found more than a third of people (35%) had experienced suicidal thoughts or feelings because of stress.

Scott Hutchison, lead singer Frightened Rabbit. Credit: Police Scotland/PA