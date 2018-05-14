Hero park ranger who died saving two kidnapped Britons buried in Democratic Republic of Congo

Rachel Masika Baraka the hero park ranger who was killed while trying to save two Britons who were kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been buried in Virunga National Park.

The 25-year-old was shot after the vehicle she was travelling in was attacked by armed assailants.

Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty, the two Britons who were taken hostage have since been released.

She is the eighth person to be murdered in the park this year.

Park Director Emmanuel de Merode said she showed "true bravery" in her work.