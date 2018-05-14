In Pictures: Emotional scenes as crowds line streets to honour Alfie Evans

Well-wishers have gathered outside Everton’s Goodison Park ground in Liverpool to honour Alfie Evans.

Everton FC memorabillia was a popular tribute to Alfie. Credit: PA

The 23-month-old’s funeral cortege passed by the football ground, where Alfie’s father Tom Evans had hoped to take the youngster one day to watch a match.

Supporters of Alfie's family mourned the loss of the 23-month-old as the hearse passed by. Credit: PA

Doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool stopped providing life-support treatment to Alfie last month after his parents lost two rounds of fights in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

Alfie's coffin was decorated with toy soldiers and an Everton-style badge. Credit: PA

Locals threw floral tributes onto the hearse as it passed. Credit: PA

A private service was held to remember Alfie. Credit: PA

Alfie Evans passed away after his life support was withdrawn in April. Credit: PA