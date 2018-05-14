IS presence grows significantly in Afghanistan despite dropping of 'Mother of All Bombs'

Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

Islamic State’s presence on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border has grown by 20% in a year, despite a major Afghan-US operation to wipe the group out, according to intelligence analysis shared with ITV News. The United States dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb on a cave complex used by ISIS-K, as the Afghan branch is known, in April last year.

The destruction in this area is evident, with tunnels and hideouts destroyed. Credit: ITV News

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed ‘the mother of all bombs’ because of its size, killed 94 Islamic State fighters in Achin district of the eastern Nangarhar province, according to Afghan officials. But security sources now say that despite the power of the strike and the continued operation by the Afghan military and US special forces, the organisation has continued to grow. Last year 1,000 fighters were thought to be fighting with IS in the Nangarhar area. Now, more than 1,200 militants are fighting for the group as it seeks to establish a so-called caliphate in Afghanistan following the demise of the group in Syria.

Numbers of IS militants in this area have increased. Credit: ITV News

In a rare interview obtained by ITV News, an IS commander confirmed that the group is co-operating with ISIS branches in the Middle East to launch attacks in Afghanistan and beyond. “Our relations are good and we have coordination,” he said. “Our message to infidels in Afghanistan and all over the world is that the mujahidin of Islamic Caliphate, God willing, will get to their cities and homes and attack them,” he said. And he claimed that IS in Afghanistan has successfully recruited fighters from the Taliban to carry out attacks in the country: “There are many who were with the Taliban and have now declared allegiance to the Islamic Caliphate,” he said. IS has claimed responsibility for a string of back-to-back attacks in Afghan cities over the last week, though the group has not provided evidence.

IS in Afghanistan have also recruited foreign fighters. Credit: ITV News