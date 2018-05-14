Israeli Prime Minister declares Jerusalem 'eternal, undivided' capital as controversial US embassy opens

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem was a 'glorious' day Credit: AP

Jerusalem will always be the "eternal, undivided" capital of Israel, the country's Prime Minister has said as the new American Embassy was opened in the contested city. The controversial decision by Donald Trump has enraged Palestinians, who see it as clear US backing for Israeli rule over the whole city, whose eastern part Palestinians lay claim to and say has been annexed by Israel. Jerusalem is important in both Judaism and Islam. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third most holy site in Islam and is situated in the Old City of Jerusalem, while according to the Hebrew Bible, the Temple Mount or the first temple, was built in the city. Protests over the opening of the embassy have seen 52 Palestinians killed and 2,400 wounded, as Israeli troops opened fire on demonstrators at the border.

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Credit: PA

Addressing the opening ceremony of the embassy, Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "glorious" day and thanked President Trump for showing the "courage" to keep a key campaign promise. He continued that relations with the US have never been stronger and added that peace in the Middle East must be founded on what he said was the "truth" recognised by the US.

President Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner - who runs the administration's Middle East team - along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, attended the embassy's opening. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Kushner said that only President Trump had the courage to act on what America has wanted for a long time. "While presidents before him have backed down from their pledge to move the American Embassy once they were in office, this president delivered," Mr Kushner said. He continued: "When President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it."

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner have attended the embassy's opening. Credit: AP

Meanwhile Mr Trump declared Monday a "great day for Israel" and tweeted his "congratulations".

