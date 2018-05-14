Rise of ‘ego travel’ could spell the end for Club 18-30 holidays

The party package holidays run by Thomas Cook's Club 18-30 could be coming to an end due to a rise in ‘ego travel’. A recent report by the travel company has shown young people are more concerned about the way their holiday will look on social media than a buzzing nightlife. Young people are now flooding to destinations which will look good online, rather than picking package holidays specialising in bar crawl focused fun, according to the travel company.

The streets of Magaluf were a popular choice for the Club 18-30's package holidays. Credit: PA Images

At the height of its 1990s popularity, around 100,000 people would choose to go away on a Club 18-30s holiday every year. This led to a dedicated ITV show ‘Club Reps’ which followed the adventures of hotel employees entertaining holiday makers around Faliraki and other Greek islands. According to Thomas Cook's research, more than half of 18-25 year olds consider their social media posts when choosing a hotel, while a third of British people say the hotel is more important than the destination.

Now destinations such as the Maldives are sought after for their luxurious locations. Credit: PA Images