SATs leaving pupils ‘terrified of failing’ – campaigners

As children across England take their SATs, campaigners have warned the tests are leaving youngsters “terrified of failing” and issued a fresh call for them to be scrapped.

The current system is “inhibiting children’s learning”, with revision classes “dominating the timetable”, according to the More than a Score campaign.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the Key Stage 2 tests “play a vital role” in ensuring children have a good grounding in reading, writing and maths, and the government “trusts schools not to put undue pressure on pupils”.

School leaders said they shared many of parents’ concerns about SATs tests, arguing test data is just “part of the picture” in judging how good a school is, or a pupil’s success.

More than half a million 11-year-olds are taking national curriculum tests – known as SATs – this week in maths and English.

The results are used in holding primaries across the country to account.

But there are ongoing concerns about the use of the assessments, and the pressure put on pupils to achieve good results.

In addition, seven-year-olds, in the final year of infant school, will take Key Stage 1 tests in the two subjects this month.

The results of these tests – which the government has announced will be scrapped – are not reported to government or part of annual league tables but are used by schools to help with their assessments of pupils.