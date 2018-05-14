US embassy Jerusalem move necessary for peace, Trump negotiator claims

Moving the American embassy to Jerusalem is a “necessary condition” to a lasting peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, according to President Donald Trump’s Mid-east peace negotiator.

American officials are in Jerusalem for Monday’s relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city, a move the Israeli government has embraced but the Palestinians have condemned.

Jason Greenblatt stated on Twitter that “the long-overdue step of moving our embassy is not a departure from our strong commitment to facilitate a lasting peace deal”.