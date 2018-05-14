What the papers say – May 14

A security warning by the head of MI5 and the death of Dame Tessa Jowell feature prominently on the front pages on Monday. The Daily Telegraph reports that the MI5’s director general is due to appeal to European leaders not to put their “shared strength” at risk by weakening security and intelligence-sharing after Brexit. The paper says Andrew Parker will tell them that co-operation is more vital than ever in the face of Russia’s “aggressive and pernicious actions”. A picture of Dame Tessa also features on the front page, as it was revealed that her dying wish for cancer patients to be offered experimental methods of treatment will be granted.

The Times also leads on the MI5 chief’s speech, saying he will deliver Britain’s “strongest condemnation yet” of Russia. He will blame the Kremlin for the Salisbury poisonings for the first time and criticise its campaign of disinformation, the paper adds.

He will also warn that MI5 has thwarted mass terror attacks in the UK at the rate of one every month since the Westminster attack in March last year, the Independent reports. The paper’s main image is of Dame Tessa, who died at the age of 70 on Saturday night.

Dame Tessa also features on the front of the i, which reports on her “final victory”. The paper says the Government will double investment in brain cancer research in honour of the politician.

Meanwhile, the Guardian runs with a powerful front page which features the names of all 71 people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire. The paper will be featuring interviews with the victims’ families in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the tragedy next month.

The Daily Mail leads on its campaign to reduce plastic waste, while the Daily Express reports that elderly patients face being stranded on hospital wards as care homes go bankrupt.

The Sun says a firm of lawyers has lodged hundreds of new claims of wrongdoing by troops in Iraq, and the Daily Star says Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell is locked in “peace talks” with his girlfriend.

Elsewhere, both the Daily Mirror and Metro report on allegations that paparazzi photos of Thomas Markle were staged, with the Mirror claiming he will apologise to daughter Meghan, and the Metro raising the question of whether he will still walk her down the aisle at the weekend.

The Financial Times says Donald Trump has ordered a U-turn on Chinese telecom firm ZTE, which had previously been banned from sourcing vital components from US companies, after a personal plea from China’s president.