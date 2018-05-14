Who will walk the walk if Meghan Markle’s father misses wedding date?

Thomas Markle was set to perform the role every bride hopes her father will be able to fulfil, walking his daughter down the aisle.

But if the speculation is confirmed, Meghan Markle’s father will not be by her side as she walks into the medieval chapel to exchange wedding vows with Prince Harry.

That role may fall to a male friend of Harry and his bride to be, someone whom she trusts and can provide comforting supporting as she walks into her new life as a member of the royal family.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland will be in the wedding congregation but without her father there is likely to be something missing beyond a trusting arm to hold on to.