Boris Johnson to meet French and German counterparts over Iran nuclear deal

Boris Johnson is meeting French and German counterparts to find a way to save the Iran nuclear deal after Donald Trump pulled US support for the accord.

The talks in Brussels on Tuesday evening will be followed by a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an intensive diplomatic effort to shore up agreement.

Britain, France and Germany are working to secure measures to protect European countries working in Iran against the danger of US sanctions.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Johnson said: “We are going to have a conversation about what we can do to help UK firms and help European firms have confidence that they can still do business.

“I’m not going to pretend to you now that it will be easy but we are determined to do that and – as far as we possibly can – to protect our businesses from the effects of American primary and secondary sanctions.”

The meeting is being hosted by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.