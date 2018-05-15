Driver shot during kidnap of British couple in Democratic Republic of Congo tells ITV News about terrifying ordeal

A driver shot by the gang which kidnapped a British couple in the Democratic Republic of Congo has told ITV News about their terrifying ordeal.

Gustav Mbiye said there was a hail of bullets as bandits ambushed the vehicle Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty were travelling in, killing park ranger Rachel Masika Baraka.

"I asked the tourists to go lie down and then a bullet hit me," he said

"Rachel did not have time to respond, bullets rained down on the vehicle."

The British couple were visiting the Virunga National Park to see its mountain gorillas. They have since been released and left the country.