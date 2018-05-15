Duke of Cambridge hails community spirit after Grenfell and Manchester tragedies

The Duke of Cambridge has praised the community spirit of those affected by the Manchester bombing and the Grenfell Tower fire as he joined volunteers rebuilding a boxing club destroyed in the blaze. Wearing a hard hat and high visibility jacket, William joined DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles as they got to work painting the walls of the Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club. His work was filmed for the the BBC programme which is rebuilding the club, not far from the destroyed tower in North Kensington, and creating a brand new facility, a community centre.

Prince William talks to DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles. Credit: PA

At one point as he met local volunteers the duke said: “Grenfell and Manchester have been competing as to who has the most community spirit, because after the terror attack in Manchester I’ve never known anything like it, they were amazing, they came together. “I saw the same thing with Grenfell. “It makes you very proud that through something so tragic and traumatic people come together like they do, and try and help each other out.” Volunteer Jason Garcia Urbano, whose young cousin 12-year-old Jessica Urbano Ramirez was killed in the fire, was among the group that chatted to the duke.

The Prince spoke with community members and construction workers at the site in Ladbroke Grove. Credit: PA

He said about the resilience shown by the peoples of Manchester and Grenfell: “The duke was calling it a bit of a competition, seeing who’s getting the most support. I think it’s great, in two terrible circumstances people are coming together to help one another. “For me, one year on, people are still thinking about how they can support this community that has been severely damaged by what’s happened. I’m all for it, that’s why I wanted to get involved as soon as I found out. “I live just across the road from the tower so I’ve been there from the start to now, and I just want to do whatever I can.” William joked about the quality of his work after he was given a roller and set the task of painting a wall.

But his height came in handy as he towered over volunteer Lewis Brown, who was eager to get involved after witnessing the devastating fire which killed 71 people on June 14 last year. The duke said to Mr Brown as he came over to help with the painting: “So far so good,” and laughed as he said “you can criticise”. Mr Brown said later: “I knew he was a tall guy, not that tall. He didn’t even have to reach to get up there, my roller was about six inches short. “He said ‘If I do the tall spots then you can take over later, so that’s what I’m doing.”

Presenter Nick Knowles gave the duke a tour of a construction site that is building a community centre for the Grenfell Tower fire victims.