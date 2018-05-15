US 'paved the way' for Israel's 'horrible massacre' of Palestinians, Turkish President tells Theresa May

Israeli security forces carried out a "horrible massacre" when they killed 58 Palestinians who were protesting along the Gaza border, Turkey's President has told Theresa May. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continued that the United States "paved the way for this and laid the foundations". As well as the deaths which were mostly caused by gun fire, more than 2,700 Palestinians were injured as they demonstrated over the anniversary of the creation of the State of Israel and the opening of the controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem. However, speaking at the UN, the US Ambassador Nikki Haley defended the actions of America and Israel, telling the Security Council that no member "would act with more restraint than Israel has" in its confrontation with Palestinians at the Gaza border. She continued that the deaths had nothing to do with the opening of the US embassy, but that the Islamic militant Hamas that rules Gaza has been inciting violence there for years.

Nikki Haley defended the actions of the US and Israel. Credit: AP

Earlier on Tuesday, Boris Johnson told the Commons that the "peaceful protests" had been “exploited by extremists”, but urged Israel to show restraint in using live fire. The Foreign Secretary issued his plea as he insisted the UK remains committed to a two-state Israel-Palestine solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital. Israel and Palestine both contest the city of Jerusalem which is also of great importance to both Judaism and Islam.

Palestinians protest at the Gaza border on Monday. Credit: AP

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry joined Mr Johnson in condemning the violence and also called on him to draft a statement to the UN Security Council calling for an "urgent, independent investigation into the violence in Gaza, to assess whether international laws have been broken and to hold those responsible to account". She continued there had been an apparent “calculated and deliberate policy to kill and maim unarmed protesters, who posed no threat to the forces on the Gaza border. “Many of them shot in the back. Many of them shot hundreds of metres from the border, and many of them children.” On Tuesday, Palestinians were observing a general strike to mourn those killed in the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war. Organisers said the day would be set aside for funerals and that turnout for any new protests on the border with Israel would be low.

Mark Regev, Israel’s Ambassador to the UK claimed Israel 'did everything we could' to avoid bloodshed. Credit: PA

Despite the 58 deaths, which included a number of children, Israel's ambassador to the UK maintained that his country's forces used live fire in a “measured” and “surgical” way. He also claimed Israel “did everything we could” to avoid the bloodshed at the border with Gaza, which saw soldiers open fire on protesters. The diplomat insisted that the protests were organised by militant group Hamas with an aim to “breach the border, to get inside Israel and to kill Israeli citizens”. On Tuesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for the UK to "review arms sales to Israel while these violations continue", adding that "we cannot turn a blind eye to such wanton disregard for international law". However, speaking in the Commons, Middle East minister Alistair Burt said that Britain had so far received “no information” to suggest that UK-supplied equipment has been used against protesters, amid calls from opposition MPs to suspend arms sales to Israel. He also said the tragedies should be used as “an opportunity for a springboard to peace”.

