Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding procession route through Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel past hordes of cheering supporters along a circuitous route through Windsor following their wedding on May 19, starting around 1pm.

In an open carriage procession after the midday ceremony at St George's Chapel, the newly-weds will first pass a statue of Harry's great-great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

They will then pass landmarks such as Windsor Town Hall and Victoria Barracks, before turning onto the Long Walk up to the gates of Windsor Palace.

Here, the Royal couple will encounter the biggest crowds, with thousands expected to line the path on both sides. Those at the back will be able to watch the proceedings on big screens.

Finally, they will reach the gates of Windsor Castle, and the 25-minute procession will come to an end.