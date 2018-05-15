- ITV Report
-
Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding procession route through Windsor
- Watch above: ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship takes you through the route Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take through Windsor after their wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel past hordes of cheering supporters along a circuitous route through Windsor following their wedding on May 19, starting around 1pm.
In an open carriage procession after the midday ceremony at St George's Chapel, the newly-weds will first pass a statue of Harry's great-great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.
They will then pass landmarks such as Windsor Town Hall and Victoria Barracks, before turning onto the Long Walk up to the gates of Windsor Palace.
Here, the Royal couple will encounter the biggest crowds, with thousands expected to line the path on both sides. Those at the back will be able to watch the proceedings on big screens.
Finally, they will reach the gates of Windsor Castle, and the 25-minute procession will come to an end.
- Special coverage of Harry and Meghan – The Royal Wedding will be broadcast on ITV from 9.25am on Saturday 19th May.
- For more on the wedding and other stories on the Royal Family, follow the ITV News Royals page on Facebook.