Meghan Markle's half-sister on father's health and 'suffering' at the hands of the media

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has said her father's health takes priority over the royal wedding after claiming he has "really suffered at the hands of the media". It is believed that Thomas Markle, 73, will no longer walk his daughter down the aisle after an apparent heart attack last week. Samantha Markle, who has admitted to organising staged paparazzi photos for her father, said that the press have "presented him in the most horrible ways, wholly inaccurate”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry at Windsor Castle this weekend. Credit: PA

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Ms Markle revealed her father was feeling "quite depressed" following media coverage in the lead up to the royal wedding, but she hopes he will still attend. “He was really having heart pains and suffered a heart attack. It was an unbelievable amount of stress - by his report they were stabilising him," she said. "I think he wants to go to the hospital and get checked out. I don’t know as of today what his plans are, but there’s a very real concern, I wanted to see him go [to the wedding], I didn’t want him deprived of that. "But clearly the priority should be whether or not it’s safe for him to do that. That’s where we’re at.”

Thomas Markle was set to walk his daughter down the aisle on Saturday. Credit: PA

She also addressed the controversial paparazzi photos taken of her father. “Actually, it was done with good intention to make the British Royal family look good and also himself," she said. "Because the media were so unfairly portraying him in a negative light. That doesn’t make anyone look good and shame on them."

Ms Markle, who has not been invited to the wedding, also claims that her father was "raked over the coals" because of his decision to not offer a formal interview to the media. "He was defenceless and they had distorted his image. It was entirely unjust and I think he had the right to defend himself,” she added. “He wanted peace and quiet, he was avoiding the media. "He was so stressed out, they rented the house next to him in Mexico, four or five of them, he can’t open his blinds, he can’t go anywhere without being followed. "It’s quite atrocious and intrusive and highly unethical.”

Samantha Markle did not receive an invite to Meghan and Harry's wedding. Credit: PA