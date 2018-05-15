Melania Trump expected to remain in hospital all week

First lady Melania Trump is expected to remain in hospital for the rest of the week after a “long-planned” procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, White House officials have said. Mrs Trump, 48, had an embolisation procedure on Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre outside Washington, her staff said. President Donald Trump visited her later on Monday and tweeted that the procedure was “successful” and that his wife was in “good spirits”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs Trump’s condition, though vice president Mike Pence described the procedure as “long planned”. “Melania is already on the mend,” he added. She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event where she and the president honoured military mothers and spouses for Mother’s Day.

President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit his wife. Credit: PA