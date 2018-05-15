Mother scares off bear attacking five-year-old daughter

A five-year-old girl attacked by a black bear outside her home over the weekend is expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother, who scared the animal away, officials said. The unidentified girl is in good condition in hospital in Colorado. Wildlife officials said they killed the bear believed to be responsible for the attack in East Orchard Mesa, a semi-rural area near the city of Grand Junction, about 240 miles west of Denver.

Bear sightings are fairly common in the high-desert area, although it is not their typical habitat. Because acorns and berries that bears typically rely on are doing well in the mountains where they usually live, officials suspect the animal hibernated locally and became accustomed to easily finding food near homes, from waste, livestock feed or barbecues.

Colorado has an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 bears. Credit: AP

The attack led officials to renew their call for residents to secure food sources and use bear-proof rubbish bins. The girl’s mother told state wildlife officers that her daughter went outside around 2.30am after hearing noises she thought might be coming from her dog. The mother said she heard screaming and found her daughter being dragged by a large black bear. She told authorities that the bear dropped the girl after she yelled at it. “She truly exemplified the love and courage of what it takes to be a mother and, because of those actions, her child is here today,” said JT Romatzke, regional manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Paediatric surgeon Charles Breaux who treated the five-year-old girl addresses the media. Credit: PA