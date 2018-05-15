- ITV Report
Everything you need to know about New Look's 'fat tax' controversy as they are forced to review prices
New Look has been forced to review its prices after shoppers accused the fashion brand of enforcing a 'fat tax' on their plus-sized clothing.
The high-street giant has come under fire after a shopper realised items of clothing in its Curves range cost up to 30% more than an identical pair in the main range.
The incident has caused debate over whether it is acceptable for companies to raise prices if using more material.
Some consumers have claimed it could encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle and lose weight if they have to spend more on clothing.
Others have said it is discriminatory to charge more for garments based on their size.
ITV News found items in New Look stores on Tuesday morning that still had the price disparity.
Eagle-eyed shopper Maria Wassel, a retail supervisor from Kent, realised the price difference in a pair of green trousers whilst shopping in New Look's Ashford branch in Kent.
She said: "It's like I'm being discriminated against for being plus-size when I'm only slightly bigger than average.
"The average size for a British woman is now a size 16. Plus-size purchases are on the increase.
"If you look at the statistics, there's more money being spent on plus-size clothing now then there was even three years ago."
Ms Wassell added that suggesting more material should mean higher prices was "basically rubbish".
New Look have released a statement on the 'fat tax' accusations, saying: "We are in the process of reviewing the pricing structure of our Plus Size collection in a way which works best for our customers and our business.
"We are proud of the ranges we offer to our Plus Size customers and value all customers, no matter what their body shape or size."
New Look has also suffered from the high-street closure crisis, with 60 of its UK branches being forced to shut across the country.