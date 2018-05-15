Everything you need to know about New Look's 'fat tax' controversy as they are forced to review prices

New Look has been forced to review its prices after shoppers accused the fashion brand of enforcing a 'fat tax' on their plus-sized clothing.

The high-street giant has come under fire after a shopper realised items of clothing in its Curves range cost up to 30% more than an identical pair in the main range.

The incident has caused debate over whether it is acceptable for companies to raise prices if using more material.

Some consumers have claimed it could encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle and lose weight if they have to spend more on clothing.

Others have said it is discriminatory to charge more for garments based on their size.

ITV News found items in New Look stores on Tuesday morning that still had the price disparity.