Employment rate at all time high with record 32.3 million people in work

The number of people in work has reached a new record, while earnings have grown in line with inflation, new figures show. Employment increased by 197,000 in the quarter to March to 32.3 million, the highest figure since records began in 1971, giving a record rate of 75.6%. Unemployment fell by 46,000 to 1.42 million, giving a jobless rate of 4.2%, the lowest since 1975, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Average earnings increased by 2.6% in the year to March, down by 0.2% on the previous month, but 0.2% up on a year ago. The latest CPI inflation figure is 2.5%.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Senior ONS statistician Matt Hughes said: “With employment up again in the three months to March, the rate has hit a new record, with unemployment remaining at its lowest rate since 1975. “The growth in employment is still being driven by UK nationals, with a slight drop over the past year in the number of foreign workers. It’s important to remember, though, that this isn’t a measure of migration."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He added: “Growth in total pay remains in line with inflation, meaning real earnings are flat on the year.” The number of people classed as economically inactive, including students, those on long-term sick leave, taken early retirement or who have given up looking for work, fell by 115,000 to 8.6 million in the latest quarter, giving a rate of 21%, a record low.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Other figures showed that the number of non-UK nationals from EU countries working in this country fell by 28,000 to 2.29 million over the past year, the first annual fall since 2010. The figure for non-UK nationals from outside the UK increased by 20,000 to 1.25 million.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The number of people working in the UK from the eight East European countries that joined the EU in 2004 fell by 91,000 to 917,000, the biggest annual reduction since comparable records began in 1997. The proportion of all people working in the UK accounted for by non-UK nationals has increased from 3.5% in 1997 to 11% now.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The claimant count, which includes people on Jobseeker’s Allowance and the unemployment element of Universal Credit, increased by 31,200 last month to 897,000, the highest for more than three years. Job vacancies fell by 16,000 to 806,000. The number of self-employed workers fell by 33,000 to 4.75 million.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.