Sunny for many, but cloud and patchy rain northwest

Cloud and rain will continue to effect Scotland and N. Ireland for the rest of today. Through England and Wales it’ll remain dry with plenty of warm sunshine.

Tonight cloud and rain will push southwards into England and Wales, which will in turn keep temperatures on the milder side in comparison to recent nights this week. Behind the weather front it’ll become dry, clear and chilly in Scotland and N. Ireland.

The skies will remain fairly clear in the north tomorrow, so there’ll be plenty of sunny periods. Further south it’ll be grey and damp as the cold front continues to clear away during the day. Temperatures all round will be noticeably cooler.