UN Security Council to discuss Gaza after day of deadly violence

The UN Security Council plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, following the deadliest day there since a 2014 war.

At least 58 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 injured during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday while the US opened its new embassy just a few miles away.

Israel said its troops were defending its border and accused Hamas militants of trying to attack under the cover of the protest.

It was not immediately clear what might come out of the council session, which had been called for by Kuwait.

No joint statement or action followed a similar meeting after protests in March, and two UN diplomats said members could not reach unanimous agreement on Monday on issuing a proposed statement circulated by Kuwait.

The draft statement, obtained by The Associated Press, would have expressed “outrage and sorrow” at the killings, sought an “independent and transparent investigation”, and called on all sides to exercise restraint.