Watchdog raises ‘serious concerns’ over removal flight

Asylum seekers were subjected to excessive use of restraints after escort staff were given “dire” warnings about the potential for disruption on a removal flight, an inspection report found. HM Inspectorate of Prisons said it had “serious concerns” after observing an operation to transport detainees to three European countries in January. The assessment detailed how 80 staff accompanied 23 people from two immigration removal centres on a charter flight from the UK to France, Austria and Bulgaria.

All but one of those being removed were restrained in a waist belt, which restricts arm movements and can hold arms clamped to the body in the secure position. HMIP said a staff briefing prior to the flight had “emphasised the risks of disruption and the need for vigilance”, focusing solely on control and not on detainees’ treatment or welfare. One manager said: “Tonight we don’t mess around. If you do, you may well get hurt.” The inspection report said: “Staff clearly thought they were dealing with a very high risk group. However, the dire warnings they were given were not grounded in evidence.” Home Office notes on detainees from Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (IRC), near Gatwick, stated that most had no history of being disruptive and presented “minor or no risk to successful transfer”. Detainees were placed “unnecessarily” in waist restraint belts and there was a “clear presumption” in favour of using the belts, according to the inspectorate.

