Weather front to move southwards overnight

Tonight cloud and rain will push southwards into England and Wales, which will in turn keep temperatures on the milder side in comparison to recent nights this week. Behind the weather front it’ll become dry, clear and chilly in Scotland and N. Ireland.

The skies will remain fairly clear in the north tomorrow, so there’ll be plenty of sunny periods. Further south it’ll be grey and damp as the cold front continues to clear away during the day. Temperatures all round will be noticeably cooler.

From Thursday onwards high pressure is largely back in control, bringing dry and bright conditions for much of Britain.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast