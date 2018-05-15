What the papers say – May 15

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas features prominently on the front pages on Tuesday over reports that he may not be walking his daughter down the aisle on Saturday.

And violence in Gaza as the new American embassy was opened in Jerusalem also dominates the headlines.

The Daily Mirror claims Mr Markle has pulled out of the royal wedding so as not to embarrass his daughter.

The paper says the 73-year-old is reportedly worried about attending the ceremony after allegations surfaced that he had staged a series of paparazzi shots.