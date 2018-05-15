Why is rapper Jay-Z appearing in court today?

After failing to show up for court appearances for a number of months, rapper Jay-Z is set to testify amid an investigation looking into the Rocawear clothing brand.

Here is everything you need to know about the case so far...

Why is Jay-Z in court on Tuesday?

A federal judge in New York has allowed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to demand his testimony following a five month delay.

The rapper has failed to appear in court despite being required to by multiple subpoenas.

Jay-Z’s lawyers have tried to prevent the appearance, arguing he has had to prepare for his On the Run II tour, which is set to begin in June.