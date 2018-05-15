- ITV Report
Why is rapper Jay-Z appearing in court today?
After failing to show up for court appearances for a number of months, rapper Jay-Z is set to testify amid an investigation looking into the Rocawear clothing brand.
Here is everything you need to know about the case so far...
Why is Jay-Z in court on Tuesday?
A federal judge in New York has allowed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to demand his testimony following a five month delay.
The rapper has failed to appear in court despite being required to by multiple subpoenas.
Jay-Z’s lawyers have tried to prevent the appearance, arguing he has had to prepare for his On the Run II tour, which is set to begin in June.
What is his involvement with Rocawear?
Jay-Z co-founded the clothing and accessories brand, which blends sports and streetwear style, in 1999 with his business partner Damon Dash. The pair also co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995.
The hip hop star sold the rights to Rocawear in 2007 to the Iconix Brand Group for $204m (£150m), but remained Rocawear’s Chief Creative Officer.
He stayed on to oversee marketing and product development and also began to work with Iconix on a separate venture to identify other brands to be acquired.
What is the focus of the SEC investigation?
The SEC will decide whether the company violated security laws through the reporting of its financial assets.
What questions will Jay-Z have to answer?
The businessman, whose real name is Shawn Carter, will be asked questions about Rocawear’s value before and after the sale and his involvement with the company.
Jay-Z's lawyers argue that he has no involvement in Iconix’s financial reporting or other company actions.
His testimony is expected to last for at least a day.