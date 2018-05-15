Yorkshire pudding or Dutch baby? When recipes cause resentment

The New York Times caused uproar for its 'Dutch baby' recipe. Credit: PA

The New York Times caused a social media storm among British tweeters when it shared a recipe for a 'Dutch baby' that was nearly identical to a Yorkshire pudding. There are 86 food names in the UK that are protected by law, meaning you can't eat Cumberland sausages unless they were produced in Cumberland and you can't drink Kentish ale unless it was produced in Kent. Unfortunately British delicacy the Yorkshire pudding is apparently fair game. For those regional foods not protected by law, social media has a habit of kicking up a fuss when foreigners try to copy them.

Nigella Lawson's controversial carbonara

Italians are passionately protective over their widely adored food recipes, so it was no surprise when domestic goddess Nigella Lawson received backlash for her carbonara recipe. A traditional carbonara sauce is made with eggs and a small amount of Parmigiano or Pecorino cheese, however Nigella added an ingredient of her own. In a 2017 Facebook post she shared her carbonara recipe but added cream as an ingredient and the comments speak for themselves.

Danilo Monno wrote: "It is not Carbonara. Using a name of a well known recipe, adjusting the original ingredients to one's own taste and even adding others just creates confusion and wrong taste expectations. Yes, we take food very seriously." An even angrier Jonathan Longo said he was insulted by her recipe. He wrote: "Nigella I advise you to continue cooking hamburgers, hot dogs, and other foods aloof from Italian cuisine, I feel insulted by what you've done (to) carbonara... Please apologise to the Italian people."

Gregg Wallace's crispy chicken rendang rebuke

When Masterchef host and judge Gregg Wallace said he couldn't eat a contestant's chicken rendang because it didn't have 'crispy skin', he insulted a whole nation. Chicken rendang is a classic Malaysian dish in which the meat is slow-cooked in sauce, meaning it is impossible for the skin to end up crispy. Gregg clearly didn't know this and booted contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin out of the competition.

A subsequent Twitter storm ensued and even the Malaysian prime minister waded in, asking followers: "Does anyone eat chicken rendang 'crispy'?" Prime Minister Najib Razak was just one of hundreds of Malaysians angered by Gregg's apparent ignorance but co-host John Torode seemed to enjoy the controversy, tweeting, "Brilliant how excited you're all getting."

Mary Berry's bolognese backlash

Mary Berry is famous for her baking, but the queen of cakes doesn't exclusively make sweet treats and sometimes ventures into the realm of main courses. Those who tunes into her 2017 BBC 2 show 'Mary Berry Everyday' were confused to see the celebrity chef add white wine and cream to her bolognese.

Some Italian recipe books do mention wine and cream as ingredients for bolognese, but social media didn't care. One Twitter user wrote: "I saw Mary Berry adding double cream to a Bolognese sauce... clearly a long career in baking has taken its toll." Another said: "My Italian heritage flared up after hearing about Mary Berry butchering a poor bolognese recipe that never stood a chance."

Jamie Oliver's 'insulting' chorizo paella

The best-selling Essex chef, who recently fell off the Sunday Times Rich for the first time in eight years, angered the whole of Spain when he shared his "Spanish" paella recipe. His version "combines chicken thighs and chorizo", however the original Valencia recipe is strictly no sausage and Twitter made no mistake of telling Jamie about his error.

In response to his take on a Spanish dish, Spaniards commented with their versions of British dishes. One Twitter user wrote: "My version of fish and chips combines aubergines with duck." Another commented: "Good. Now let me tell you about my version of fish&chips. It combines beef and ravioli."

Devon and Cornwall's storm in a teacake

Earlier this year a National Trust site in Cornwall was forced to apologise after a post advertising its Mother's Day cream tea event caused outrage. Lanhydrock simply wanted promote the treats on offer, but sparks flew when their followers noticed they had committed a cardinal Cornish sin. The photograph showed the scone with cream on first and then jam on top, the cream tea style favoured by neighbouring residents of Devon.

