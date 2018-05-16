Bradley Lowery’s mother meets Jeremy Hunt in bid to make ‘lifesaving’ treatment for childhood cancer available on NHS

The mother of Bradley Lowery has met with Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to discuss making an immunotherapy drug available on the NHS in England and Wales to youngsters with neuroblastoma – a rare childhood cancer.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said it would like to include the drug for inclusion on the NHS but it is too expensive.

Gemma Lowery told ITV News that she is optimistic after meeting with Jeremy Hunt: "I'm very hopeful, I mean, his hands are tied in terms of where NICE are concerned but he has influence. Everybody knows he has some influence in terms of what can be done."

“I'm just hoping that and praying that they come to the right decision.”

Bradley Lowery died last July after a public battle with terminal cancer. As a fan and and mascot for Sunderland, he became close friends with his hero Jermain Defoe.