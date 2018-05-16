Daring Dambusters raids commemorated 75 years on

A series of special events will mark 75 years since a brave band of airmen took part in one of the most daring raids of the Second World War.

A flypast by a Lancaster Bomber over Derwent Dam, down the Derwent Valley and into Leicestershire is planned to be a showpiece of the Dambusters celebrations.

But Derbyshire County Council warned on Tuesday that strong wind speeds could scupper the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain memorial flight.

The RAF will decide on Wednesday whether it can go ahead.

The flypast is due to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF as well as the 75th anniversary of the raid on major German dams by 617 Squadron, later known as the Dambusters.

A thoughtful note will be struck at the Bomber Command Memorial in London’s Green Park where 53 pairs of flying gloves will be laid out to represent the men who died.