Detox tea name banned for failing to meet regulations for health claims

Tea brand Pukka has been banned from naming one of its products “Detox” because the title does not meet EU regulations for health claims.

Pukka Herbs told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) its Detox tea had been on sale widely across the UK since 2004 after two complainants challenged whether the title met regulations around nutrition and health claims for food.

The company said transitional measures allowed for brand names or trademarks that existed before 2005 but did not comply with the regulations to continue to be marketed until 2022, and therefore believed that the Detox tea name did not need to be accompanied by a relevant authorised health claim until that time.